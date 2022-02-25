Wanted Hollywood Man Arrested at Lexington Park Senior Apartments

On Monday, February 21, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., police responded to the Lexington Park Senior Apartments located at 21895 Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the reported indecent exposure.

The 911 caller reported when they arrived at the Senior center, they were walking through the parking lot to the main door and observed the suspect, a black male wearing a large black coat, was exposing himself with his pants down and was not allowing them to enter the building.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the male suspect, later identified as Rodney Delray Taylor, 56 of Hollywood.

Through investigation, Taylor was found to have multiple open warrants and was arrested without incident. He was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Taylor was arrested October 18, 2018, after impersonating a police officer, stealing guns, money, and other property from Park Hall residence.

