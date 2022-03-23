Sheriff Mike Evans Releases Statement Regarding Jury Trial Verdict of Off-Duty Calvert County Deputy Joseph Migliaccio

“First and foremost, my continued prayers and condolences go out to the family of Leah Clark, who was struck and killed on Oct. 29, 2019.

This case involved an off-duty deputy sheriff who was allegedly drinking and driving. A trial concluded on March 18, 2022 and in my opinion, justice was NOT served.

I believe if the alcohol tests had not been suppressed by the judge, the results of this trial may have been different. At the scene, I requested the Maryland State Police to handle the possible criminal investigation (DUI) and they agreed to do so.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted the crash reconstruction investigation on scene.

In the future, in this type of incident, we will request Maryland State Police to conduct the entire investigation.

Again, my sincere condolences go out to Leah’s son Lyric, fiancé Terry ‘Tbo’ Butler and parents Fran and Justin.

In closing, there is no further information I can provide due to pending litigation. Sheriff Mike Evans”

On February 19, 2020, Joseph Francis Migliaccio, 33, of Prince Frederick, was served with an arrest warrant after being indicted on 10 counts following a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Dares Beach Road in the area of Terrace Drive, in Prince Frederick.

On Friday, March 18, 2022, Migliaccio was found not guilty of six charges. (5 listed below)

Homicide with an Automobile While Under the Influence

Homicide with a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol

Negligent Manslaughter with an Automobile

Attempting to Drive While Under the Influence

Driving While Under the Influence

Migliaccio pleaded guilty to Negligent Driving, Driving on Highway at Speed Exceeding Limit, and was issued a fine of $300.00