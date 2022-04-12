Police Recover Body in Solomons Island

April 12, 2022

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Officers from the Department of Natural Resources Police responded to the Calvert County boat ramp underneath the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons, for the reported body recovery.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an unknown aged unknown gender body approximately 200 feet South of the boat ramp near the shoreline rocks.

Due to the location of the victim, a boat from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist with the recovery.

Solomons Zodiac 3 removed the victim from the water and transported them to awaiting police.

The Maryland State Police and Natural Resources Police are investigating.

Updates will be provided as they become available.




This entry was posted on April 12, 2022 at 4:22 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.