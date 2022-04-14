UPDATE: Maryland State Police Identify Body Recovered in Solomons Island, Two Southern Maryland Men Still Missing

4/14/2022: The Maryland State Police has released the identify of the victim recovered near the Thomas Johnson Bridge on April 12, 2022, as Derek Paiz, age 24. Paiz is listed as an active member of the U.S. Navy.

Paiz has been missing since Tuesday, March 15, 2022, when at approximately 3:35 a.m., a Maryland State Trooper from the Prince Frederick Barrack located a 2016 Toyota RAV4 travelling in the wrong direction and attempted to stop the vehicle. Paiz did not stop for the Trooper, and a short time later, he stopped the vehicle on the top of the Thomas Johnson Bridge and jumped.

Family and friends are still currently searching for Andrew Sukhram age 18, and Ernie Sigmon age 44, we ask citizens to check shorelines regularly to help bring closure to these families.

Please, if you or anyone you know is battling depression and are considering suicide, reach out to someone. You are not in this alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741, which is the Crisis Text Line. Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

If you or your child needs help right away, please call 911, or take your child to the nearest crisis center or emergency department. Other resources that are helpful include: calling 211, texting 741741 or calling the local crisis center hotline number at 410-535-1121 or the national teen help line at 1-800-422-0009.

Case management services are initiated to help individuals engage in treatment and decrease the likelihood of future crises. These services can also be accessed through a dedicated hotline at 1-877-467-5628. www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org

4/12/2022: On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Officers from the Department of Natural Resources Police responded to the Calvert County boat ramp underneath the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons, for the reported body recovery.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an unknown aged unknown gender body approximately 200 feet South of the boat ramp near the shoreline rocks.

Due to the location of the victim, a boat from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist with the recovery.

Solomons Zodiac 3 removed the victim from the water and transported them to awaiting police.

The Maryland State Police and Natural Resources Police are investigating.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

