Police Investigating Shooting in Lexington Park, One Vehicle and One Residence Struck 5-11-2022

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., police responded to the area of Yorktown Road and Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene in under one minute.

Deputies located at least one vehicle and one residence that was struck and damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported hearing over 10 gunshots and observed two black males wearing all black running from the area.

Police are investigating the incident. This is the second shooting in the past 48 hours in the area. On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., police responded for multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.