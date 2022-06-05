No Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Apparatus

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at approximately 3:46 p.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Company 9 were alerted to the 46300 block of Lexington Village Way in California, for a commercial fire alarm.

As Safety Officer, J. Adams responded, he was travelling Eastbound on MacArthur Boulevard towards Three Notch Road, when a Ford pickup truck travelled onto MacArthur Boulevard from a side street and T-boned the fire apparatus.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and handled the crash investigation. The Ford pickup truck was deemed at fault. It is unknown if any traffic citations were issued.

This is the second time Bay Districts Safety 9 vehicle has been permanently taken out of service due to a motor vehicle collision.

On Friday, February 5, 2021, while First Responders were operating on the scene of a motor vehicle collision at Three Notch Road and MacArthur Boulevard in California, the previous Safety 9 vehicle was struck from behind while stationary and was deemed totaled. Full article here.

