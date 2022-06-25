Police Investigating Man Shot in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 11:05 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 21400 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

The 911 caller reported an adult male victim had a gunshot wound to his back.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and found a 44-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was conscious, alert and breathing.

The victim was uncooperative with police and refused to give any information.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing at least five gunshots in the area of Pleasant Drive, and upon further investigation, police recovered multiple shell casings from the roadway.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

