Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Lexington Park Dollar General

On Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General located at 21411 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery.

Police arrived on the scene and found a white male armed with a knife had stolen an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store on foot.

Deputies and a K9 conducted a search and track which yielded negative results.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

