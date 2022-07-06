UPDATE: Police Seeking Identity of Armed Robbery Suspect at Lexington Park Dollar General

UPDATE 7/6/2022: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a strong- armed robbery investigation.

On Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:15 pm, the white male suspect approached the cashier at the Dollar General store on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, pushed the cashier and took an amount of cash from the register, and then fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Gerard Muschette at 301-475-4200, ext. 78121 or email [email protected].

Case # 33976-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

7/5/2022: On Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General located at 21411 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery.

Police arrived on the scene and found a white male armed with a knife had stolen an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store on foot.

Deputies and a K9 conducted a search and track which yielded negative results.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

