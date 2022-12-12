UPDATE: Great Mills Arrested Again, State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson in Great Mills

UPDATE 12/12/2022: Michael Tyree Mitchell, 40, of Great Mills has been charged with Arson: 1st Degree, Malicious Burning 1st Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property Over $1,000

Mitchell continues to be released again and again after multiple arrests the past two years.

Police responded to the residence multiple times for domestic incidents the previous day, and the day of the house fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 8:24 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to 22060 St. Elizabeths Court in Great Mills, for a residential fire alarm.

Police responded to the residence to assist firefighters due to previously responding to the residence multiple times for domestic incidents in the past 24 hours.

While firefighters were responding to the scene, dispatchers received a 911 call from a neighbor reporting smelling smoke and hearing the smoke detectors going off. The assignment was upgraded to a structure fire which alerted firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood and Valley Lee.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a middle of the row townhouse with nothing evident.

Firefighters entered the residence and found smoke throughout and sprinkler systems activated. A small fire was located and quickly extinguished, crews checked the area for extensions and conducted a primary and secondary search of the residence.

While firefighters were operating inside of the residence, NAS Patuxent River Engine 132 had to stop water supply operations to the crews inside after a Mercedes Benz ran over the water supply line belonging to Bay District Engine 92. The supply line was destroyed which rendered it useless for firefighters.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack issued multiple traffic citations to the operator of the vehicle.

The Maryland State Fire Marshals Office was requested to respond and investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

All photos belong to Scanmd.org





