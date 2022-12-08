Frederick County Firefighter and Pennsylvania Firefighter Killed in 3-Alarm House Fire in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police identified the two fallen firefighters as Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36 and Marvin Gruber, 59 from Community Fire Company New Tripoli.

Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, MD Local 3666 released the following statement: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of the passing of Frederick County Firefighter Zachary Paris. Tragically, Firefighter Paris was killed battling a house fire earlier this evening in Schuylkill County, PA with his brothers and sisters from New Tripoli Fire Company.

Firefighter Paris joined the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Service on February 28, 2022, as a member of Recruit Class 32. He graduated on September 10, 2022 and was assigned to the Green Valley Fire Station as a member of C Shift.

Firefighter Paris leaves behind his wife, and 2 young daughters. We ask that you please keep Firefighter Paris’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Rest easy brother. We’ll take it from here.”



Although this is not Southern Maryland news, we ask you keep these firefighters and their family in your thoughts. Service information will be provided when it becomes available.

Firefighter Paris is a member to the New Market District Volunteer Fire Company where he was stationed at the Green Valley Fire Station #25.

New Market District VFD never fails to assist Southern Maryland Fire Departments whenever they can, with the most recent being last month in Nov. 2022 when they provided fill ins at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department during their Installation, and the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department during training events.

Just one year ago, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, while operating on the scene of a house on fire, New Market District VFD Battalion Chief Josh Laird fell through the floor and into the basement.

Laird was flown to an area trauma center where he later succumbed to his injuries. Coverage to their station during funeral and services was provided by Hollywood, Dunkirk, and Falmouth Volunteer Fire Departments.

