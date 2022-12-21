2 Adults and 2 Children Displaced After Fire Destroys Mechanicsville Residence, State Fire Marshal Investigating Cause

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Seventh District and multiple departments from Charles County responded to 29665 Donna Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story residence with fire showing through the roof.

Incident command requested a tanker task force which brought additional firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in approximately 40 minutes.

All occupants were able to escape the structure with no injuries prior to the Fire Departments arrival. No injuries were reported,

The American Red Cross was requested for two adults and two children displaced by the fire.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is the second devastating fire in St. Mary’s in 2 days.

Photos belong to/are property of Scanmd.org

