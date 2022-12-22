Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Shot in the Head in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., police responded fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

The 911 caller reported a 25-year old male was shot in the head, with the victim being conscious, alert and breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim had a graze wound to the back of his head. EMS requested a helicopter for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Expect a large police presence on Flower Drive, and Ronald Drive for an extended period of time due to the ongoing shots fired investigations. This is the second shots fired call of the night.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

