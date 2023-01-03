Police Investigating Multiple Burglaries Throughout St. Mary’s and Calvert County

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, police in St. Mary’s County responded to the following businesses and are investigating burglaries/property destruction.
- Kabob Kingdom located at 25188 Three Notch Road in Hollywood
- International Beverage Beer located at 21367 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park
- The Foxy Fish located at 28976 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville – Video footage captured multiple subjects breaking into the business.
- Sweet Blue Smoke located at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway
- Ogas Asian Cuisine located at 22745 Washington Street in Leonardtown
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary to the Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill located at 13200 Dowell Road in Solomons and a burglary to an occupied residence.
The investigations are ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.