Police Investigating Multiple Burglaries Throughout St. Mary’s and Calvert County

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, police in St. Mary’s County responded to the following businesses and are investigating burglaries/property destruction.

Kabob Kingdom located at 25188 Three Notch Road in Hollywood

International Beverage Beer located at 21367 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park

The Foxy Fish located at 28976 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville – Video footage captured multiple subjects breaking into the business.

Sweet Blue Smoke located at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway

Ogas Asian Cuisine located at 22745 Washington Street in Leonardtown

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary to the Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill located at 13200 Dowell Road in Solomons and a burglary to an occupied residence.

The investigations are ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.