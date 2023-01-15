Calvert and St. Mary’s County Police Execute Search Warrants and Recover Large Amount of Drugs and 15 Firearms

On September 1, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit along with the agency’s Special Operations Team, St. Mary’s County Narcotics and Emergency Services Team executed multiple search warrants based on drug investigations conducted.

A search in both jurisdictions took place with the targets during this investigation being identified as Devonte Sequan Claggett, age 30, and Sharia Natalia Buck, age 35. Buck and Claggett have a primary residence in St. Mary’s County.

Police executed search warrants at the residence in St. Mary’s County, while police in Calvert executed warrants on a 2015 Audi A7, body warrants for both Buck and Calggett, along with a residence on Grays Road in Port Republic which also had a 2005 Buick Lesabre on the property.

Police in St. Mary’s County recovered the following.

19.7 grams of Cocaine

262 pills of Oxycodone (various milligrams)

343.8 grams of Marijuana

$8,144 in U.S. Currency

9mm ammunition

.38 special ammunition

Detectives observed all drugs discovered at the property were found already packaged for sales along with evidence of illegal gambling was located at the residence.

Additionally, St. Mary’s County police and Animal Control will be filing animal cruelty charges based on evidence at the residence. (More information will be provided when this becomes available. Buck’s charges are listed below.)

Police in Calvert County recovered the following from the 2005 silver Buick Lesabre

A backpack containing a .45 caliber PACHMAYR Handgun with 1 loaded magazine and 3 empty magazines, one extended magazine, one clear bag of various ammunition, a black 50 round 5.56 drum magazine.

Keltec Sub 2000 9mm with a box containing 25 rounds of 9mm ammo

Sig Sauer P320 .40 caliber handgun

Sig Sauer p239 .357 magnum

Ruger P95DC 9mm handgun

Sig Sauer 9mm handgun with unloaded magazine

Beretta 92FS 9mm handgun with unloaded magazine

Intratec 9mm firearm (known as a TEC-9)

Red and black handbag containing a HW38 revolver with 3 rounds of .38 special ammo and a burnt orange shirt.

Mossberg 500 Alpha 12 gauge shotgun with pistol grip and collapsible stock.

MAK 90 Sporter Norinco 7.62 semi-automatic rifle with a loaded 30 round magazine

7 large boxes of projectile fireworks.

Black, white and burgundy plastic bag containing a white shirt, black digital scale, box of sandwich bags.

PACHMAYR .45 caliber handgun with loaded magazine

Jimenez Arms .380 caliber handgun with loaded magazine

In total, 15 firearms were located with five of the firearms being reported as stolen.

When detectives checked Bucks Facebook account, they located she had fireworks for sale in July and when reviewing the images, the 7 boxes pictured matched the ones recovered from the Buick. Claggett was found to have no social media presence and Buck is listed as the only person to publicly post.

A vehicle key to the Buick was recovered from the Audi A7 where Claggett was sitting during the traffic stop.

Claggett is prohibited from owning firearms after a felony conviction from a November 17, 2011, incident where Maryland State Police arrested Tevon Anthony Middleton, 22, of Barstow, Travis Arnaz Dawkins, 22, of Prince Frederick and Devonte Saquan Claggett, 19, of Port Republic. A search of Claggett’s vehicle revealed two handguns. None of the subjects were willingly claiming ownership of the handguns, however, queries through NCIC and MGUN databases revealed that both handguns were involved in theft cases handled by Calvert County Sheriff’s Department.

The same day police executed all search and seizure warrants, Buck was found to be involved in another criminal investigation involving stolen Bingo cards/pull tabs which amounted to over $100,000. Buck has no active charges in this case.

On September 22, 2021 at 3:57 p.m., Calvert County Animal Control responded to Ebbtide Lane in Lusby, and assisted police with reports of a malnourished dog that was tethered in the front yard of the residence. The full article of her numerous charges can be read here (she was sentenced to 30 days with all 30 days suspended.). Additional charges have been filed in St. Mary’s County – Details can also be read here.

