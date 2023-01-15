Police in Calvert and St. Mary’s Charge Woman Over and Over Again for Animal Cruelty

On September 22, 2021 at 3:57 p.m., Calvert County Animal Control responded to Ebbtide Lane in Lusby, and assisted police with reports of a malnourished dog that was tethered in front yard of the residence.

Deputy First Class McDonough and animal control officers located a split level single family residence with an excessive amount of trash and debris around the house and yard. Several animal crates, airline crates, and plywood boxes were observed lined against the front walkway along with strong foul odors coming from the area.

Personnel observed a severely underweight Rottweiler type of dog which was tethered in the front yard with no food or water. The dogs rib bones and hip bones were highly noticeable and defined.

The deputy observed the dog was tethered with an approximately 11 foot long tether with an airline crate being used as the dogs shelter. The area was observed to have exposed dirt near the tether and shelter as the dog used the area for a long period of time/frequently used, a minimal amount of fecal matter and no food or water was found.



Upon making contact with the residence occupants, a juvenile at the residence opened the door who then made contact with Sharia Natalia Buck via cellphone and handed the phone to the officer who expressed his concerns over the animals body condition.

Buck advised “Roxy” has been skinny for approximately 3 months and had a litter in June 2021 and weaned the puppies. Buck dewormed Roxy and advised she thought she would regain the weight after weaning the puppies.

Buck further stated she deworms and medicates all of her animals herself rather than seeing a veterinarian. Police then advised Buck they are seizing Roxy and left a animal seizure notice with her juvenile son. Buck was advised the seizure is due to Roxy’s poor body condition and need of immediate medical attention.

Roxy was loaded into an animal control vehicle and transported to the Prince Frederick Animal Hospital where they arrived at 6:17 p.m.

Upon arrival, vet techs weighed Roxy and took her to see Dr. Buyert for an exam. Roxy was found to be 58 lbs. and was fed two cups of food which she ate eagerly.

Abdominal radiographs showed the food in her stomach she just ate but no other evidence of food in her intestines’ and estimated Roxy had not eaten for three days. Roxy’s body condition was rated 2 out of 9 in the Body Condition Score. With 1 being emaciated and 9 being obese. The Body Condition Score is used to determine whether and animal is skinny or obese, a full blood panel test came back within normal limits and fecal samples were taken.

On October 1, 2021, police were given statements from the vet and Dr who stated Roxy’s body condition is still 2/9, with her remaining examinations being unremarkable.

Roxy was found suffering from a moderate Whipworm infestation was are a common parasite that attaches to the small, and large intestines of animals. Whipworms commonly cause weight loss and diarrhea and absorbing the nutrients ingested by their host. Dr Buyert stated whipworm infestations take several months to cause this level of weight loss seen in Roxy and stated they are easily prevented with monthly heartworm preventative and treatment with deworming products.

Buyert stated due to a lack of basic veterinary care and supporting of a recent litter of puppies would have exasperated Roxy’s condition and stated all other animals in the residence would need to be tested for parasites due to whipworms being able to live up to 6 months in the environment.

As of October 13, 2021, Roxy weighed approximately 74 pounds.

Buck was found guilty of ANIMAL CRUEL FAIL: PROVIDE on March 3, 2022 and given a 30 day sentence which was completely suspended. She is on a 3 year-supervised probation starting March of 2022.

Records show Buck was evicted from the Ebbtide Lane address and had multiple closed cases for failure to pay rent for the past three residences she rented dating from 2019 to 2022 in Calvert and St. Mary’s County.

St. Mary’s County and Calvert County police served search and seizure warrants in both jurisdictions on September 1, 2022, where they discovered multiple dogs in poor health and conditions.

A criminal indictment was filed on October 24, 2022 against Buck with a trial set to take place on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., located at the St. Mary’s County District Courthouse, Courtroom 2., for 17 counts of Animal Cruel Fail: Provide.

The 17 counts of animal cruelty are for Failure to provide for the following.

Rottweiler puppy x3 Adult Miniature Poodle x2 Adult Yorkshire Terrier x2 Yorkshire Puppy x6 American Pitbull Terrier Puppy x4

