Lexington Park Man Arrested for Intent to Distribute Narcotics, Released by Court Commissioner Same Day

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Patrol Division, Emergency Services Team and K-9 Unit, executed search and seizure warrants at the 46000 block of Sue Drive in Lexington Park, as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation.

The residence has been identified as being occupied and used as a CDS distribution location by Dimitri Paul Brooks, age 27 of Lexington Park.

A search of Brooks’ residence located a significant quantity of crack cocaine, a quantity of Fentanyl, a loaded Ruger Security 9-mm handgun, US currency, a digital scale and various packing/production materials. Brooks is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous criminal convictions.

Brooks was located in the area and taken into custody without incident. Brooks was served with multiple outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear on CDS Possession and Violation of a Protective Order and also charged with: CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics; Possession of a Firearm with Nexus to Drug Trafficking Crime; CDS Possession: Not Cannabis; Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammo.

Brooks was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was released by a court commissioner on an unsecured personal bond of $10,000.00 the same day of his arrest.

Brooks has previous arrests for robbery, assault 1st degree, along with multiple felony convictions.

