UPDATE: Double Fatal 2-Alarm House Fire in Lexington Park Under Investigation

UPDATE @ 8:00 a.m., State Fire Marshal released the following information. “State Fire Marshals are on the scene of an overnight fire investigation in Lexington Park involving two deaths.

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to a call for a house fire in the 21700 block of Cabot Place. Two adult victims were later discovered inside.

The victims, identified as a male in his late 50s and a female in her early 60s.

The victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where they will be positively identified.

Deputy State Fire Marshals remain on the scene and have confirmed the fire originated within the basement. St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission, the local water and sanitary department, is assisting with removing several feet of water, so investigators can safely enter the home and begin investigating the cause.

A joint investigation between the police agency having jurisdiction and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is standard operating procedure whenever a fatal fire occurs.

More information will be released as it becomes available.”

3/20/2023: On Monday, March 20, 2023, at approximately 1:19 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Valley Lee, and Hollywood responded to 21708 Cabot Place in Lexington Park, for the reported house on fire with multiple victims trapped.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with smoke showing from the first and second floor.

Crews from Bay District along with NAS Patuxent River deployed multiple hose lines and ladders and started to conduct fire suppression and searches of the residence.

Firefighters located fire throughout the entire basement with extensions into the first floor with high heat, low visibility and hoarding conditions. While teams searched the residence, firefighters located one unconscious victims on the second floor.

A second alarm was sounded at 1:35 a.m., which alerted firefighters from Hollywood, Valley Lee, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Solomons, St. Leonard and Ridge.

One victim was removed from the second story window where emergency medical personnel rendered life saving measures and transported the victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress and life-threatening injuries.

The second victim was located in an upstairs bedroom and removed from the residence where they later were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Multiple firefighters suffered injuries and burns, however, none were transported by ems.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and Office of The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to assist. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

