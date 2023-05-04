Annapolis Man Arrested 1 Day After Impersonating Police Officer for Threatening to Kill Hospital Security Guard

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a firearms violation and a trespassing.

Security confiscated two firearms from a subject that had been arrested from the location on May 1, 2023.

According to security, the subject told them that he was there to shoot another member of their security detail.

There were no shots fired, and the suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

Glenn Anthony Atkins, 64-years-old of Annapolis, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person, and Intoxicated Endanger.

Judge Kemp Walden Hammond ordered Atkins to be held on a no bond status as of 5/4/2023. Original article below.

Atkins was arrested and charged on May 1, 2023, with Impersonating Police Officer, Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct, and Intoxicated Public Disturbance. He was released May 2, 2023, on his own recognizance.