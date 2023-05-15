St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating One Shot in Lexington Park

May 15, 2023

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Police arrived in the area and found no victims. Shell casings were located in the area of Primrose Willow Lane and Creeping Primrose Lane

Later a 22-year-old male victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 78124 or email [email protected] or Sgt. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004 or email [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating the shooting, which is the second this weekend. CID and Crime Lab responded to both scenes to continue the investigations.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

