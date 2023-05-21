Police and Firefighters Respond to Camper Set on Fire in Callaway

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 1:55 p.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, Leonardtown, and NAS Patuxent River responded to the area of the St. Mary’s Automotive on Piney Point Road and Austin Lane in Callaway, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a camper fully engulfed in fire with the owner standing in the area watching the fire while drinking alcohol.

Firefighters from Valley Lee and Bay District operated on scene for approximately 1 hour.

No injuries were reported and the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

No known charges have been filed. This is the second time this subject has set a camper on fire. No charges were filed in the 2019 incident either On Sunday, April 14, 2019, firefighters for a reported structure fire and arrived on the scene to find a camper fully engulfed with the man sitting in a lawn chair drinking beer and watching the fire.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

