Police Investigating Property Destruction and Possible Burglary to Tall Timbers Marina

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police responded to the Tall Timbers Marina located at 18521 Herring Creek Road in Tall Timbers, for the reported burglary.

Deputies are investigating the incident and the Tall Timbers Marina released the following information.

“In addition to experiencing the unfortunate event with the fire yesterday, we came to work this morning to find that someone had shattered one of our front windows with the possible intent of breaking in.

We are working with local law enforcement but if anyone has any details (i.e. ring camera footage, neighborhood watch information, etc), please let us know.

We know this happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 7th and 7:00 a.m., Thursday morning. Thank you.”

This incident comes just hours after the devastating fire at the marina that injured two citizens.

