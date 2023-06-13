St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Flown to Trauma Center After Being Assaulted by Career Criminal

On Monday, June 12, 2023, at 2:12 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault in progress involving Antoine Keith Mackall III, age 29 of no fixed address, attacking several victims inside of a residence. Patrol Deputy Devin Absher was the first to arrive on the scene and heard a loud disturbance. Deputy Absher observed Mackall exit the apartment and run towards the wood line.

A foot chase ensued and Mackall attempted to jump a fence. At the fence line, Mackall punched Deputy Absher in the face multiple times and ran toward the woods. Despite the violent assault against him, Deputy Absher continued the pursuit and was able to successfully take the suspect into custody. Upon a search of Mackall, a glass smoking device with suspected crack cocaine was located on his person.

A medical assessment of Deputy Absher determined he needed to be flown to a trauma unit as a result of his injuries. He was later released and is recovering at home.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Hall visited Deputy Absher at his home and awarded him with a Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal.

“This is an example of a 21st-century police officer,” Sheriff Hall said. “Deputy Absher is fueled by a passion to serve. He’s directed by his training, and he’s defined by the courage to get the job done, no matter what. This is the danger deputies face. These are the blows they’re willing to take for the people in this community,” the Sheriff continued. “I am inspired.”

Mackall is charged with Second-Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer; four counts of Second-Degree Assault on multiple victims; Resisting/Interfere with Arrest; two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000; Failure to Obey a Lawful Order; CDS Possession: Cocaine and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Mackall is currently held on a no-bond status at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Between May 21st and May 26th, 2023, Mackall has been arrested three times, all taking place at the Vape Planet.

On May 21, 2023, police responded to the Vape Planet for an assault in progress. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with multiple witnesses with one reporting Mackall was observed on top of a pregnant female victim forcing his knee into her stomach with his full body weight into her while assaulting her.

After investigating and getting witness statements and telling Mackall he was not to trespass or enter the property anymore, he returned less than 5 minutes later and was told he was under arrest. Mackall ran and was taken into custody a short time later. Officers located crack cocaine on his person. Mackall was charged with Assault, Drug Possession, Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing Private Property, and Failure to Obey Lawful Orde.

He was released the same day on an unsecured personal bond of $3,000.

On May 22, 2023, Mackall was charged with trespassing and then released on his own recognizance.

On May 26, 2023, Mackall was charged with trespassing, drug possession and drug paraphernalia. He was released by judge Robert C Wilcox on a $250 bond on May 30, 2023.

06/25/2012 – Judge Marjorie Clagett sentened Mackall to 2 years for assault 2nd degree, with the entire sentence suspended.

03/27/2015 – Judge Marjorie Clagett sentenced Mackall to 5 years with all but 1 year and 6 months suspended for drug possession with intent to distribute.

04/09/2018 – Judge Michelle Saunders sentenced Mackall to 90 days in jail for theft less than $100.

12/06/2019 – Judge Mark Chandlee sentenced Mackall to 5 years with 4 years suspended for regulated firearm:stolen/sell.etc

07/01/2022 – Judge Joseph Stanalonis sentenced Mackall to 1 year 6 months for accessory after the fact.