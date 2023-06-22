Brandywine Man Arrested Twice in Under a Month for Drug Distriubution

On June 15, 2023, at approximately 1:25 p.m., the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) was conducting a saturation patrol of the southern end of Calvert County, Maryland. Members of the CCSO DEU located a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, traveling on southbound Route 4 in the area of Cove Point Road in Lusby.

Members of the CCSO DEU observed a traffic violation on the aforementioned vehicle and initiated a traffic stop along southbound Route 4 at Rousby Hall Road in Lusby.

Upon making contact with the driver and sole occupant, Avery Dionnie Wills, Jr., 26 of Brandywine, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Wills admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted and revealed a clear baggie containing a white rock like substance of suspected crack cocaine, a clear baggie containing suspected marijuana, $260.00 in US currency and a black Nokia cellular telephone.

Wills was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS and Possession of CDS-Not Cannabis.

On May 31, 2023, Wills was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (two counts), Possession of CDS-Not Cannabis (two counts), and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia. Wills was released on personal recognizance for the charges he received on May 31, 2023.