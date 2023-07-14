Police Investigating Attempted Burglary to Tackle Box in Lexington Park

On Friday, July 14, 2023, at approximately 12:20 a.m., police responded to the Tackle Box located at 22035 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary and glass break alarms.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes to find the front door glass shattered with a large brick nearby.

Upon further investigation, two unknown suspects hoodies/sweatshirts, gloves, ski masks and backpacks attempted to gain entry into the business at 12:19 a.m., by throwing the large brick into the front doors glass.

The suspects fled after shattering the glass and setting off alarms. The suspect were observed on camera running South of the business prior to the arrival of police.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are actively investigating the incident.

The entire incident was captured by security cameras.

On Saturday, July 21, 2018, at approximately 4:30 a.m.. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tackle Box Gun Store located at 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for a burglar alarm activation. In this incident, at least 11 handguns were stolen.

