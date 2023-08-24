Fire Department Vehicle Catches on Fire in Leonardtown While Responding to Structure Fire

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 9:53 p.m., firefighters from Ridge, Bay District, NAS Webster Field, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, Seventh District and Second District responded to 14751 Eisenhower Way in Scotland, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the residence.

While Water Supply 5 from Seventh District VFD was responding to the scene due to the area being a non-hydrant area, firefighters advised the vehicle was out of service due to mechanical issues and asked to be taken off of the call.

A short time placing the unit out of service, firefighters reported they had fire coming from a compartment on the vehicle.

Firefighters from Leonardtown VFD responded to the scene located in the area of Budds Creek Road and Big Chestnut Road in Leonardtown.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the utility box of the truck, with no injuries being reported.





