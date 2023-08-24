Fire Department Vehicle Catches on Fire in Leonardtown While Responding to Structure Fire

August 24, 2023

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 9:53 p.m., firefighters from Ridge, Bay District, NAS Webster Field, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, Seventh District and Second District responded to 14751 Eisenhower Way in Scotland, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the residence.

While Water Supply 5 from Seventh District VFD was responding to the scene due to the area being a non-hydrant area, firefighters advised the vehicle was out of service due to mechanical issues and asked to be taken off of the call.

A short time placing the unit out of service, firefighters reported they had fire coming from a compartment on the vehicle.

Firefighters from Leonardtown VFD responded to the scene located in the area of Budds Creek Road and Big Chestnut Road in Leonardtown.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the utility box of the truck, with no injuries being reported.

Water Supply 5 is a one of a kind custom built unit used for water supply operations. The unit is a 2001 Ford F-550 SuperCrew. It features a 1250 GPM pump and a hose reel with 1500 feet of 5″ hose. The unit also carries a 500 GPM portable pump. The four wheel drive vehicle has a front intake and allows access to places not always available for an engine. It also has many fittings, additional hose and portable lighting. (photo courtesy of the Seventh District VFD)

