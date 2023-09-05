UPDATE: House Fire in Mechanicsville Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office: The fire, which occurred on the inside of the single family residence, remains under investigation at this time.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and the occupants are being assisted by family and friends.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

9/5/2023: On Sunday, September 3, 2023, at approximately 9:07 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Hughesville, Hollywood, and Seventh District responded to the 41200 block of New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville for a reported kitchen fire with subjects trapped.

Responding units were advised an adult male was possibly trapped inside the house.

Units arrived on the scene to find a one story single family home with smoke showing.

Nearby police officers responded to the scene due the reports of entrapment and entered the structure prior to the fire departments arrival to search for the victim.



Firefighters entered the structure to find a fire in the kitchen and started extinguishing the same while additional crews began searching the entire residence.

The crew completed a primary search that provided negative results. While searching, crews found an additional fire in a bedroom while beginning a secondary search which also had negative results.

A third search of the entire residence was completed and no occupants were located. Crews extinguished the fire and all extensions in under 20 minutes.

The fire is being investigated by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville VFD, and ScanMD.org

