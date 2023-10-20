Baltimore City Fire Department Suffers Yet Another Tragic LODD That Injures Four Additional Firefighters

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, crews responded around 3:35 p.m. to the two-alarm fire at a two-story brick rowhome in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue in Baltimore City. The fire spread to three other dwellings.

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace stated one firefighter sadly succumbed to their injuries and an additional four firefighters suffered various degrees of burns/injuries.

Our local First Responders throughout Southern Maryland along with Washington D.C., and others came to support Baltimore City in January of 2022 when they suffered a tragic structure fire that claimed the life of three of their members.

For the first time in its 225 year history, the entire Baltimore City Fire Department went out of service and members from all around, including Southern Maryland, came together to support Baltimore and provided fill in staffing at every station.

While dealing with our own loss of Brice Trossbach earlier this year, Baltimore City provided fill ins to multiple stations in St. Mary’s County. (pictured below).



“Dear Members of the Baltimore City Fire Department, In this time of profound grief, please know that our hearts ache alongside yours. The loss of our fellow firefighter is an indescribable tragedy.

Let us find solace in the knowledge that he lived a life of courage, dedication, and service, and that his memory will forever be etched in our hearts. We stand together as a family, supporting one another through this unimaginable pain.

To our brave firefighters who were injured in the line of duty, we offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support. Your strength, resilience, and commitment to protecting others are a testament to your character. As you heal, please remember that you are not alone. We are here for you, providing the care, resources, and love needed to guide you through this difficult journey.

During this time of immense sorrow, let us draw strength from one another and the bond that unites us as a fire department family. We mourn the loss of our fallen comrade, cherishing the memories we shared and the impact he made on our lives. Together, we will honor his legacy by continuing to serve our community with unwavering dedication, knowing that he will forever be watching over us.

Fire Chief, James W. Wallace, Baltimore City Fire Department.”

