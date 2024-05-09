Lexington Park Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival

UPDATE 5/8/2024: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Devron Ny’Quez Murray, 20, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to life in prison plus five years consecutive to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for the shooting homicide that took place at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival on July 15, 2022.

Following an eight-day jury trial in November 2023, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Murray of first-degree murder for the death of a 16-year-old victim and the attempted first-degree murder of a 17-year-old victim.

“The Defendant’s actions terrorized and shook our community to its core. I hope this sentence provides justice to all who attended the Carnival and experienced one of the most tragic events in St. Mary’s County, especially for the families of the victims,” said State’s Attorney Sterling. “The Defendant’s sentence appropriately reflects the gravity of the senseless acts of violence he committed and his absolute disregard for human life during one of our community’s most cherished events.”

Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Alena Mosier and Sarah Proctor prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Tyler Payne and Deputy First Class Daniel Sidorowicz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were the lead investigators.

The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.



11/02/2023: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that following an eight-day trial, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Devron Ny’Quez Murray, 20, of Lexington Park, Maryland, of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and related offenses.

The violent crimes, committed at the 2022 Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival, took the life of one teenage victim and left another teenager shot and injured.

“The Hollywood Carnival is an annual highlight of the summer for our County. The actions of the defendant on the night of July 15, 2022, turned this beloved family event into a nightmare. I thank the jury for their careful deliberation to ensure justice, and I hope the victims’ loved ones will gain some closure from this verdict,” said Sterling.

The jury convicted Mr. Murray of the following charges:

First-degree murder (16-year-old victim);

Second-degree murder (16-year-old victim);

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence (16-year-old victim);

Attempted first-degree murder (17-year-old victim);

Attempted second-degree murder (17-year-old victim);

First-degree assault (17-year-old victim);

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence (17-year-old victim);

Loaded handgun on a person; and

Possession of regulated firearm under the age of 21.

The defendant will remain held without bond pending the sentencing hearing.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Sarah Proctor and Alena Mosier prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Detective Tyler Payne and Deputy First Class Daniel Sidorowicz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were the lead investigators. The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.