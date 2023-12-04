Six Firefighters Injured After Ladder Truck Overturns While Responding to Structure Fire

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the 380o block of Warner Avenue in Hyattsville, for multiple 911 calls reporting a structure on fire.

A working fire dispatch was started prior to the arrival of firefighters due to the amount of 911 calls reporting fire showing.

Crews arrived on the scene within 5 minutes of dispatch to find a shed fully engulfed in flames with extensions to a one-story residence.

While College Park Truck 812 responded with 6 personnel, they were involved in a single vehicle collision with rollover at Good Luck Road and Kenilworth Avenue.

All six firefighters on the ladder truck were transported to hospitals with various injuries reported as minor. No other vehicles were involved.

The fire was extinguished in under 20 minutes, only minor extensions to the residence found.’

The collision remains under investigation. This station recently lost their Foam Engine while they filled in for Charles County during memorials for fallen firefighter Brice Trossbach.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

