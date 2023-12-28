Firefighters and State Fire Marshal Urge Citizens to Test and Use Smoke Detectors After Fatal Christmas Fires

CECIL COUNTY, MD (December 25, 2023) – The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division continue to investigate a Christmas morning fire in Elkton that killed a child early Christmas Day and left her devastated family without a home.

The Singerly Fire Company and surrounding departments responded around 7:30 a.m. to a reported dwelling fire at 317 Willow Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found the family standing outside their home, stating a young girl was still inside.

Firefighters heroically entered the home and located the child. However, she was later pronounced deceased on the scene. The fire was upgraded to two alarms, bringing nearly 75 firefighters to the scene, and it took almost one hour to control.

Investigators later learned that after the family discovered the fire, they made several attempts to save Kyleigh during the fast-moving fire; however, they were unable to due to thick smoke and intense heat.

The victim of a Christmas morning house fire in Elkton has been positively identified as 10-year-old Kyleigh Nicole Treadway. According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the cause of death was attributed to thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

Five other family members lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old.

The fire’s origin and cause remain under investigation, and investigators have been unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home. The fire marshal’s office reminds all Maryland residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency.

This fire fatality comes on the heels of a 58-year-old woman tragically losing her life one day prior in a Christmas Eve fire in Frostburg. The Office of the State Fire Marshal requests all Marylanders to remain vigilant in maintaining smoke alarms in their homes.

“Our hearts break for Kyleigh and the families suffering these losses of life because they are so preventable,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray, “We are asking everyone to test your smoke alarms; this single device is the most effective tool in preventing injury or death. Make a plan – come together as a family and make a home escape plan so you know what to do in an emergency. Finally, remember to get out and stay out and dial 911 from a safe location.” stated Mowbray.

“I, and every member of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, extend our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends. It is a heartbreaking day for Elkton and the community of Winding Brook Village,’ said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.

Six people were displaced from their home at 319 Willow Drive due to the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

A joint investigation between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the local jurisdiction is a standard operating procedure when a fatal fire occurs.



A team of investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and Allegany Combined County Criminal (C3I), is conducting an investigation involving a fatal dwelling fire at 16 Lee Street in Frostburg that claimed of one person.

The first 911 call was received just before 7:00 a.m. when the victim reported a fire in the front area of the home.

Frostburg Fire Department and nearby fire companies responded to the two-alarm fire. It took seventy-five firefighters approximately one hour to control the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a deceased occupant within the single-family dwelling.

The victim has preliminarily been identified to be the 58-year-old female occupant. The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and will be positively identified.

Deputy State Fire Marshals have preliminarily concluded the fire originated in a first-floor bedroom, and the cause remains under investigation. Investigators have not determined if smoke alarms were present.

“Our hearts are with the Frostburg community after a tough morning. Please keep them in your thoughts, especially at this time of year,” stated Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray

A joint investigation between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the local jurisdiction is a standard operating procedure when a fatal fire occurs.

Investigators are still investigating a Christmas day fire in Prince Frederick that killed one dog and injured a second.

