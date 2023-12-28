St. Mary’s County Community Mourns Loss of Tyrone Harris, A Longtime Parks and Recreation Employee

Sadly, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, First Responders were alerted to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Willows Road and South Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck off the roadway and into a wooded area. The operator and sole occupant, Marcus Tyrone Harris, 69, of Great Mills, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire/EMS

Harris was a long-time employee of St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks and highly regarded and admired community member.

St. Mary’s Little League – MD released the following statement.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tyrone Harris today. Our hearts go out to Tyrone’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

Tyrone was more than just a member of our community; he was the very definition of a community man. His dedication to St. Mary’s Rec & Park and all youth sports was an inspiration to us all.

His contributions extended far beyond the baseball field. Tyrone was a friend, a mentor, and a source of unwavering support for countless children and families. He had a way of making everyone feel valued and included, and his approach to any situation was simply inspirational.

Tyrone leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to our community. He will be truly missed, but never forgotten.

Please keep Tyrone’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

Rest in peace, Tyrone. You will forever be a part of St. Mary’s Little League and the hearts of everyone you touched.”



“Tyrone was a wonderful man and we all are saying prayers for comfort for his family and friends who are grieving. He was a long time employee of our St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks department. He had an incredible gift of always making people feel valued, included, and as friends. He was the kind of employee who made us all better, and he will be greatly missed by St. Mary’s County Government and all of St. Mary’s County.

He was the kind of friend who exuded a steady confidence and saw the best in others. I will deeply miss being greeted by Tyrone and his calm style of leadership. He leaves behind a strong legacy.”

The Mechanicsville Braves Youth Football & Cheer Club released the following statement.

“The Mechanicsville Braves are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of Mr. Tyrone Harris. You may have seen Tyrone every now and then at the field but he played a huge behind the scenes role in always making sure Braves game days went on without a hitch.

Youth sports were very important to Tyrone and the community will certainly miss his presence. The Braves will forever remember and be grateful for his commitment and unwavering support to our organization.

We extend our deepest condolences to Tyrone’s family, friends, and fellow parks and rec employees during this extremely difficult time. You are all in our prayers.”

The Leonardtown Wildcats Football and Cheer released the following statement.

It’s a sad and somber day for the Leonardtown Wildcats, and for the youth sports community as a whole. Today we got the news that no one ever wants to hear. That Mr. Tyrone Harris had passed away. Tyrone has been a staple in the St. Mary’s County community, and in the Parks & Recreation and youth sports world for many, many years.

He is widely known for his calm and kind demeanor, his love for our youth, and his willingness to help our programs in any way possible. It wasn’t just a job or a career for Tyrone; it was a way of life! And for that, he will be sorely missed, but definitely not forgotten. In these sad times, we should celebrate Tyrone, and his countless contributions to youth sports in our area.

We will really miss working with him, but will get through these trying times by honoring him, and telling of our stories where Tyrone Harris stepped in and saved the day!

Our deepest and most sincere condolences go out to Tyrone’s family at this time. If there is ANYTHING we can do to support you all, please let us know! RIP Tyrone Harris.