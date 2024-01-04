St. Mary’s County Loses Pillar of Community Joseph “Bubby” Knott

We regret to announce that family members of Joseph “Bubby” Knott announced his passing on the morning of Thursday, January 4th, 2023.

Family posted the following update to Facebook.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that I announce my dad, Joseph “Bubby” Knott, passed away at 2:45 am this morning! I keep thinking we will all wake up from this horrible nightmare, and yet…the sun still shines but he is gone! We are all blessed to have had him in our lives.”

“Bubby” Knott has been a pillar to our community, our First Responders and County for many years as the owner of local construction business, The Great Mills Trading Post.

Bubby founded the tradition of Christmas lights and holiday displays that drew thousands to Flat Iron Farm which hosts many events for our community. During the pandemic of COVID-19, Bubby hosted St. Mary’s County youth with livestock auction due to the entire county shutting down events. In 2023, Jay Armsworthy (Bluegrass for Hospice) released the following. Thanks to Bubby Knott for letting me use the Flat Iron Farm. From his words when I told him I wanted to do this again, he said “Make it happen”. I knew then I had to move forward and plan.



In 2022, Bubby bought the Brass Rail Sports Bar property and donated it to the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen.

In 2016, Bubby was inducted into the Community of Southern Maryland Philanthropy Hall of Fame.

Joseph D. Knott, aka Bubby was born in an era and time where community and family were very important. Community involvement was always a big part of the Knott family, going back to the concerts and events held at Take It Easy Ranch. Bubby started Great Mills Trading Post in 1970. He began buying and selling junk, which evolved into used equipment and cars. In 1985, the Great Mills Construction Company was founded as a separate company operating in the asphalt and concrete construction business.

Then two years later the Great Mills Trading Post and Great Mills Construction Company were joined together. Great Mills Trading Post has been a major provider of construction and equipment support services to state, local, and federal governments for 35 years, including contracts for the Navy for 30 years. Today Great Mills Trading Post is comprised of four divisions: Paving Operations Division; General Construction and Excavating Division; Truck and Equipment Sales Division; and Aggregate Material Sales. Bubby counts much of his success to the community.

From the people who gave him a chance back when he started to those who call upon his service now. He is always looking for more ways to give back to the community especially the youth. Their community involvement includes but not limited to: Hosting fundraisers for local fire and rescue departments, Hospice of St. Mary’s; and contributing to Christmas In April, local sports teams, schools, churches. And Christmas is incomplete, if you haven’t waited in line to drive through Bubby Knott’s vibrant light display of blinking mermaids, reindeer jumping, and santas’ waving; or park your car and visit his horse stables, shop for unique gifts or see vintage exhibits of trucks, trains and so much more. The general community may know of or have visited this awesome Christmas light display, but didn’t know the heart that was behind it all. The Knott family give up their private farm from Thanksgiving to Christmas and invite the community to Flat Iron Farm on The Highway To Heaven Farm Drive, to give back to the community that in his words, “has been so good to me”. For these reasons and many more we are proud to induct Great Mills Trading Post into our Philanthropy Hall of Fame.

We will provide updates once they become available. Please respect the family in their time of grieving.