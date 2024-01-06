UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Mourns Loss of Icon Joseph “Bubby” Knott, age 77

UPDATE 1/6/2024: Lifelong resident, Joseph Duane (Bubby) Knott, 77 passed away at Medstar SMH in Leonardtown, Maryland with his beloved family by his side.

Bubby was born on September 1, 1946 in Leonardtown, Maryland to Joseph Irving Knott and Hazel Theresa Knott (Dyson). He was one of nine children. His parents owned and ran Take It Easy Ranch along with an excavation company, where Bubby gained his knowledge of excavation.

Bubby was always a visionary with a BIG personality and an even bigger heart. He had a passion to build a company to grow, serve and enhance his local community. He had a can-do attitude and expected the same of others.

Bubby graduated from Great Mills High School and married Deborah Foster in 1970. Together they built a successful business and raised their two children, Karen and Bobbie Jo. While their life together wouldn’t last forever as they had hoped, they built a legacy that lives on. Bubby was blessed with two grandchildren, Lauren and Jack, and they were the light in his sky blue eyes.

As life moved on, Joann Stauffer and her daughter, Vicky came into his life. Bubby raised and loved Vicky as his own. He was lucky enough to have 3 bonus sons, Mark Cullison, David Lloyd Adams, and David Ernest Adams, Jr and they worked along beside him.

Throughout his life, Bubby was passionate about giving back to others. While he was an impactful Philanthropist supporting many meaningful causes and charities; he gave so much more to many. His impact on the community went well beyond monetary donations. His bigger than life personality and shared life experiences impacted more people than we will ever know. He was well known for his expansive Christmas light display at Flat Iron Farm that became a family tradition to people near and far.

His other great passions included local Women’s softball, as well as other baseball and softball leagues throughout the county. You would often find him coaching his girls on both Ranch Bar and Trading Post teams. In addition to softball, Bubby loved auctions and tractor pulls. He loved old things and bringing new life into them. He could always find value in things of the past and liked hanging onto history of better times.

Bubby is survived by loving daughters, Karen Siebert (Martin) and Bobbie Jo Goddard; his grandchildren, Lauren Farrell (Bradley) and Jack Siebert; his sisters, Joan Adams, Mary Rita, Archer, Ann Lumpkins (Ronnie), Susan Wise (Charles), and Julie Reece; his companion, Joann Stauffer and stepdaughter, Vicky Gibson; step grandchildren, Mitch Goddard (Morgan) and Mason Goddard; step great grandchildren, Gauge and Oakley Goddard, along with many loved nieces and nephews. Bubby felt blessed to know and grow his community with his extended family members, many close local business owners, childhood friends, and community members.

Bubby’s life in St. Mary’s County was fulfilled by serving his community, helping to make other’s lives better, providing hope for a better future, and giving of himself with each endeavor he pursued. He is predeceased by his parents, Irving and Hazel Knott; his brothers, Michael, Mark and Joey Knott; and son in law, Bill Goddard.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Lloyd Adams, David Ernest Adams Jr, Martin Siebert, Jack Siebert, Bradley Farrell, Justin Welch, Joseph Miesowitz and Steve Miesowitz. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Raley and Mark Cullison.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to be made to St. Mary’s Caring, P.O. Box 144, Lexington Park, MD 20653 or Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Bubby would want everyone to continue to support and uplift St. Mary’s County for all generations to come.

Visitation will be held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department located at 24801 Three Notch Road

Hollywood, MD 20636, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 1:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m, and again from 5:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., with Prayers at 6:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be held the following day, Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Holy Face Catholic Church Cemetery located at 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20624. Police, firefighters and rescue personnel will be assisting in the funeral procession and route/traffic information will be released when it becomes available.



The Second District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad released the following.

The Officers and Members of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc. are saddened to announce the passing of Joseph “Bubby” Knott of Great Mills on January 4, 2024.

Bubby Knott was a past member of the Department as well as serving as a member on the Board of Directors several years ago. Bubby’s business, Great Mills Trading Post Company, Inc. was the general contractor for the construction of our new Fire/EMS station.

He personally, along with his staff, contributed much needed advice and suggestions during the construction phase. He was well known as a philanthropist and was always extremely generous to our organization in every way possible. Please keep Bubby’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

1/4/2024: We regret to announce that family members of Joseph “Bubby” Knott announced his passing on the morning of Thursday, January 4th, 2023.

Family posted the following update to Facebook.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that I announce my dad, Joseph “Bubby” Knott, passed away at 2:45 am this morning! I keep thinking we will all wake up from this horrible nightmare, and yet…the sun still shines but he is gone! We are all blessed to have had him in our lives.”

“Bubby” Knott has been a pillar to our community, our First Responders and County for many years as the owner of local construction business, The Great Mills Trading Post.

Bubby founded the tradition of Christmas lights and holiday displays that drew thousands to Flat Iron Farm which hosts many events for our community. During the pandemic of COVID-19, Bubby hosted St. Mary’s County youth with livestock auction due to the entire county shutting down events. In 2023, Jay Armsworthy (Bluegrass for Hospice) released the following. Thanks to Bubby Knott for letting me use the Flat Iron Farm. From his words when I told him I wanted to do this again, he said “Make it happen”. I knew then I had to move forward and plan.



In 2022, Bubby bought the Brass Rail Sports Bar property and donated it to the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen.

In 2016, Bubby was inducted into the Community of Southern Maryland Philanthropy Hall of Fame.

Joseph D. Knott, aka Bubby was born in an era and time where community and family were very important. Community involvement was always a big part of the Knott family, going back to the concerts and events held at Take It Easy Ranch. Bubby started Great Mills Trading Post in 1970. He began buying and selling junk, which evolved into used equipment and cars. In 1985, the Great Mills Construction Company was founded as a separate company operating in the asphalt and concrete construction business.

Then two years later the Great Mills Trading Post and Great Mills Construction Company were joined together. Great Mills Trading Post has been a major provider of construction and equipment support services to state, local, and federal governments for 35 years, including contracts for the Navy for 30 years. Today Great Mills Trading Post is comprised of four divisions: Paving Operations Division; General Construction and Excavating Division; Truck and Equipment Sales Division; and Aggregate Material Sales. Bubby counts much of his success to the community.

From the people who gave him a chance back when he started to those who call upon his service now. He is always looking for more ways to give back to the community especially the youth. Their community involvement includes but not limited to: Hosting fundraisers for local fire and rescue departments, Hospice of St. Mary’s; and contributing to Christmas In April, local sports teams, schools, churches. And Christmas is incomplete, if you haven’t waited in line to drive through Bubby Knott’s vibrant light display of blinking mermaids, reindeer jumping, and santas’ waving; or park your car and visit his horse stables, shop for unique gifts or see vintage exhibits of trucks, trains and so much more. The general community may know of or have visited this awesome Christmas light display, but didn’t know the heart that was behind it all. The Knott family give up their private farm from Thanksgiving to Christmas and invite the community to Flat Iron Farm on The Highway To Heaven Farm Drive, to give back to the community that in his words, “has been so good to me”. For these reasons and many more we are proud to induct Great Mills Trading Post into our Philanthropy Hall of Fame.

We will provide updates once they become available. Please respect the family in their time of grieving.