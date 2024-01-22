Sprinklers and Quick Firefighter Response Save California Residence After Lithium Ion Battery Causes Fire

On Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 11:05 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood responded to the 43000 block of Sweetbay Street in California, for the reported basement fire in a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story single-family residence with smoke coming from the front door.

Firefighters entered and located fire in a utility room, which was being contained by a sprinkler system. Personnel extinguished the remaining fire and secured utilities to the residence and found no extensions.

Preliminary investigation by firefighters suggest that the fire was caused by a Lithium-Ion battery that was in the process of charging.

No injuries were reported and the occupants were not displaced by the fire.

This is the 2nd fire this month for our St. Mary’s County firefighters responding to a house fire caused by a charging Lithium Ion battery.

