Pedestrian Struck After Mattress Falls Out of Truck Bed in Lexington Park

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, at approximately 6:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Copeland Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single patient laying in the roadway with injuries.

Multiple good Samaritans who witnessed the pedestrian get struck used their vehicles to block traffic from striking him again.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the adult male to an area trauma center with serious injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Preliminary investigation shows the red pick-up truck was hauling an unsecured mattress in the bed of the truck which fell out and landed in the Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

The adult male exited the truck and was subsequently struck by one vehicle. The striking vehicle remained on scene and all occupants reported no injuries. The additional two occupants in the red Dodge pickup denied any injuries.

Police are investigating. Updates will be provided when they become available.

This is the second serious collision involving a mattress and pedestrian in Lexington Park.

Maryland law states that vehicles with loads must be securely fastened to prevent them from becoming loose, detached, or endangering other users of the highway, with the fine for unsecured loads in Maryland being $500.

