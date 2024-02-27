Police Make Arrest and Locate Hand Gun Used in Armed Robbery of Great Mills High School Student

Police arrested Drake Joseph Riley, 18, of Lexington Park, for Illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a handgun in a vehicle and possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle.

According to court documents, while in jail for two armed robberies that occurred on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, Delano Jurail Parham-Nash Jr. 20, of no fixed address, contacted Drake Joseph Riley and asked him to retrieve some items and hide them for him.

Parham-Nash contacted Riley by telephone and by video chats while incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. Riley retrieved Parham-Nash’s cell phone and put money into Parham-Nash’s account at the Detention Center. At one point Riley retrieved a Glock 19, model: 1989 Inaugural Edition, with a loaded magazine containing fourteen bullets.

Detectives responded to a business on Great Mills Road and observed Riley exiting a bus in the parking lot of the business where he was detained and read his Miranda rights, Riley agreed to speak with detectives and during the interview, Riley admitted to retrieving the hand gun from underneath a HVAC unit in the Indian Bridge Apartments, and hiding it behind a business on Great Mills Road before placing it in the bus.

Police made contact with the owner of the bus, who was present on scene and provided consent for police to search the interior of the bus. While conducting the search of the bus, a black drawstring backpack style bag was located. The bag contained four unopened bottles of water, one loaded handgun and a cellphone. Police also recovered the victim’s shoes that were stolen during an armed robbery at another location.

On February 12th, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Great Mills Swimming Pool, located on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, 20653 for the report of an armed robbery.

The Emergency Communications Center (ECC) reported the caller advised he was robbed at gunpoint, and the male suspect demanded his phone and shoes. A physical description of the suspect was provided which was, an African American male, mustache, black jacket, black jogger pants and a balaclava.

Police spoke to the teenager who was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Great Mills Pool while waiting for his mother to pick him up.

Deputies arrested Delano Jurail Parham-Nash Jr., for the armed robbery. Parham-Nash was also arrested for an armed robbery of a business and was one of four individuals the were charged after they were caught on video wandered the halls of Great Mills High School with a handgun for over twenty minutes. The video showed them interacting with various students and taking photos of themselves with a handgun before being confronted by an assistant principal.