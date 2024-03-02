UPDATE: 18-Year-Old Lexington Park Man Arrested After Another Shootout in St. Mary’s County

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, police responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located Dakarai Amon Mason, 18, of Lexington Park, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and continued the investigation.

Detectives located several video sources that show Mason discharging a firearm at a vehicle. It is unknown at this time if anyone was shot by Mason.

Mason then fled the immediate area and attempted to hide his handgun, which deputies recovered. Detectives learned Mason is prohibited from possessing regulated firearms.

Mason was arrested following receiving medical treatment and was transported to the Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was charged with:

Reckless Endangerment

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Illegal Possession of Regulated Firearm by Minor

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8124.



On Saturday, March 2, 2024, at approximately 2:12 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 callers reporting shots being fired with one male laying on the ground.

First Responders arrived on the scene and located an unknown aged male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A helicopter was requested, however, all were down due to weather.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating the assault. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Officers previously responded to Columbus Drive at approximately 10:35 p.m., on Friday, March 1st for multiple 911 callers reporting shots fired.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating a murder which occurred just one mile away from todays shooting.

