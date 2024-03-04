UPDATE: Details Released After Another Gunfight in Streets of St. Mary’s County – At Least One Shooter Still at Large

UPDATE 3/4/2024: On Saturday, March 2, 2024, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of another shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, the individual was identified as Dakarai Amon Mason, 18, of Lexington Park.

After Mason was transported to an area hospital, a detective responded to the scene and conducted an interview with an occupant of a residence in the area, the occupant informed police that they were upstairs in their residence when they heard what sounded like gunshots outside.

The occupant then walked downstairs, opened their front door, and yelled out to an individual, later identified as Mason, who they observed standing and staggering in between their vehicles and asked if he had been shot. They then invited Mason into their residence for refuge and assisted him into their home.

Once inside, Mason collapsed in their foyer where he remained until police and medical personnel arrived. While assisting Mason, he stated something to the effect of “can you go get my gun” and informed them that the firearm was outside. The resident informed the detective that he asked the defendant where the gun was located however, he did not answer and never provided a location.

Officers located a SCCY CPX-1 9MM black handgun, in the parking area outside of the residence. The firearm was located under the front passenger side of a light blue passenger car backed into a parking space; the vehicle also appeared to have damage on the right side of the front fender. The handgun had an empty magazine seated in the magazine well with a single bullet in the chamber.

The bullet was a matte silver colored “CCI” 9mm projectile, in addition to the firearm, six 9MM firearm casings of various brands were recovered in the area, two of the casings were also matte silver colored “CCI” 9MM casings which matched the projectile observed within the chamber of the recovered firearm.

While reviewing surveillance footage from the area, two vehicles were observed driving on Watt Drive to Ronald Drive, moments later, an individual, who, based on video surveillance was identified as Mason, was observed within the camera view and a bright light consistent with muzzle flash from a firearm was observed.

Mason then ran towards the blue vehicle where officers located the firearm underneath. Mason abruptly strikes the vehicle, likely causing the previously mentioned damage, while fleeing the area and fell to the ground.

Mason was then observed staggering in between two vehicles parked outside the residence and walked toward the front steps of the home a short time later.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was shot by Mason.

Mason was arrested and charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Illegal Possession of Regulated Firearm by Minor

The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the murder of a 23-Year-Old man which occurred a few days earlier, approximately one mile away from this shooting. LINK

