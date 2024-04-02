Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters – Event to Remember Our Fallen Heroes

Each year firefighters from across the nation gather in Emmitsburg, Maryland at the National Fire Academy to honor their fallen brothers and sisters from the previous year, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

This is a solemn event that is held dear to firefighters and the Fire Hero families who have lost a loved one serving their communities.



The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation created Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters to recognize the 25th anniversary of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. Since its creation, Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters has expanded to include fire departments and families lighting their homes in red.

As dusk turns to dark, landmarks, homes, fire service organizations, and businesses across the country will again glow in respect from May 1-5, 2024, to honor the fallen and their families.

This year, our community holds very close; FF Brice Trossbach who tragically lost his life while operating on a Leonardtown house fire. Brice not only was a career firefighter with Naval District Washington Fire Department, NAS Patuxent River, but was also a beloved member of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department family, serving since the age of 16. Brice also served with the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department for several years.

On May 1-5th, 2024 you can be part of honoring the fallen by illuminating your house or business with a red light signifying a tribute to Brice and all firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Attached is the flyer from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, please share this flyer and repost as much as you can. Our goal is to show the Trossbach family and our fire service family the continued support since the loss of our Brother Brice.

Sign up here – https://weekend.firehero.org/events/memorial-weekend/light-night-fallen-firefighters/

