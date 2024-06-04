Demolition of South Coral Drive Begins The End to An Era for Lexington Park

The end of an era has begun today. Demolition of the old Lexington Park Volunteer Fire Department / Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 on South Coral Drive has started this morning to make room for future development. The entire row of buildings are planned to be demolished in the coming months.

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department released the following statement.

“This station has been a cornerstone of our community, witnessing countless acts of bravery, service, and camaraderie. As we say goodbye to this beloved building, we reflect on the countless memories and the dedication of all the firefighters who called it their second home.

Thank you to everyone who has been a part of its history. Here’s to the future and the continued legacy of service and protection for our community.”

Also slated for demolition is the old Linda’s Cafe building which has been a fixture in the area for over 35 years. Linda moved locations earlier this year and is now located at 22608 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park!

Photo is courtesy of firefighter T Blazer.

