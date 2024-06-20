Barricade Situation Underway in Lexington Park Involving Wanted Subject – Pegg Road Closed

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, police are currently at Admiral Lane/Commodore Lane in Lexington Park, at the Patuxent Cove Apartments for an active barricade situation involving a wanted suspect.

Police attempted to serve an arrest warrant which is now an active barricade situation.

Expect a large police presence in the area. Emergency medical personnel are standing by and First Responders will be in the area for an unknown amount of time with the entire entrance to the housing complex is closed.

Pegg Road is now closed @ 6:50 p.m.

As of this time. The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information regarding the incident or road closure.

