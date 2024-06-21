VIDEO: Barricade Situation in Lexington Park Ends with Community Disturbance

UPDATE 6/21/2024: Video added.

Police did not release any information for the road closure until 7:25 p.m., advised citizens to stay indoors if you live in the area and stated the incident was contained to the area with no immediate threat to the public.

Citizens were not allowed to get to their residences or leave the housing development until after 10:00 p.m., with Pegg Road being closed for over 3 hours.

UPDATE 6/20/2024: The incident in Lexington Park has been resolved peacefully, the suspect, identified as Dimarian Eltreek Logan, 20, was wanted for escape charges after he removed an ankle monitoring device while on a court approved furlough.

In January 2021, Logan pled guilty to an armed robbery that occurred in Lexington Park.

In January 2024, Logan violated his probation when charged with 4th degree burglary.

Logan was arrested in September of 2023 after a high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in St. Mary’s County.

No injuries were reported and all emergency medical personnel returned to service.



On Thursday, June 20, 2024, police are currently at Admiral Lane/Commodore Lane in Lexington Park, at the Patuxent Cove Apartments for an active barricade situation involving a wanted suspect.

Police attempted to serve an arrest warrant which is now an active barricade situation.

Expect a large police presence in the area. Emergency medical personnel are standing by and First Responders will be in the area for an unknown amount of time with the entire entrance to the housing complex is closed.

Pegg Road is now closed @ 6:50 p.m.

As of this time. The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information regarding the incident or road closure.

