Nanjemoy Firefighter Awarded ‘George W. Colburn, Jr. Award’ for Outstanding Act of Heroism

The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department is proud to announce that Firefighter Chris Windsor, was this year’s recipient of the ‘George W. Colburn, Jr. Award’ presented by the Maryland State Firemen’s Association, for an outstanding act of heroism.

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, off-duty volunteer Firefighter Chris Windsor came upon a serious motor vehicle accident with the vehicle on fire and a subject trapped.

“Without hesitation, Chris gained access to the vehicle which was located off the roadway and into a tree.

Chris removed the trapped subject from the burning vehicle and got them safely away from the flames. Because of his heroic actions that day, we nominated him for this award.”

