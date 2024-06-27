St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Honors Marcus Tyrone Harris with Field Dedication at Chancellors Run Park

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks would like to thank the community for attending the ceremony to honor Marcus Tyrone Harris, Sr.

His family, friends, peers, and community members were in attendance.

Tyrone’s leadership and dedication were instrumental in the development and upkeep of Chancellor’s Run Regional Park, ensuring it was a well-maintained, vibrant, and safe community space for all.

The dedication of Baseball Field #1 in Tyrone’s name serves as a fitting tribute to his legacy, ensuring that future generations will remember and be inspired by his contributions, and that his spirit will continue to live on in the park he so dearly loved and worked tirelessly to enhance.

Harris sadly lost his life in a motor vehicle collision late last year after suffering a suspected medical emergency while driving. Harris was an icon to our youth, and parks community.

Scholarship Fund:

The Marcus Tyrone Harris Sr. Scholarship Fund will provide support in his honor to children who need additional support. Scholarships are awarded for a variety of Recreation & Parks programs including youth sports, summer camps and leisure programs. This scholarship fund is in memory of his legacy and commitment to the families in St. Mary’s County.

