Charles County Crime Solvers Offering a Cash Reward in Locating Fugitive’s Whereabouts

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence Unit is actively seeking the public’s assistance in locating Danielle Sicam Alicka, age 27, from Hughesville, who is wanted in connection with multiple charges including home invasion, armed robbery, and first-degree assault. On May 1, 2024, Alicka forced her way into a Waldorf residence and assaulted several victims with a handgun. One of the victims was shot in the hand before Alicka fled the residence. Multiple items were reported stolen during the incident.

Alicka is an Asian female, 5’5”, 140 lbs., has multiple tattoos, and is known to frequent the Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s County areas. Anyone with information about Alicka’s whereabouts should contact Cpl. Caywood #564 at 301-861-8051. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple Store by searching P3tips. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to Alicka’s arrest.