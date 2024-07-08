St. Mary’s County Continues to be Plagued by Shootings with Few Arrests Made

On July 3, 2024, police in apprehended Davione Syheme Mason, 23, of Lexington Park, on a search and seizure warrant.

Mason was arrested for his role in shooting incident on June 26, 2024, in the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park. According to court documents police arrived on scene and canvassed the area of Columbus Drive on foot and discovered two live 9mm rounds, five, 40 S&W spent shell casings, and one pistol caliber projectile on the ground near a residence. Police were able to observe camera footage of two black males during the shooting, however only Mason has been arrested at this point.

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 21000 block of Pacific Drive in Lexington Park.

Witnesses told deputies they saw individuals in two vehicles near Pacific Drive in the area of Columbus Drive as an occupant of one vehicle was shooting at the other vehicle. The vehicles were not located, and. No injuries were reported.

The Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the case, and anyone with information about it is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Raley at [email protected] or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. 8076.

