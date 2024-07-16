One Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Utility Truck

On Monday, July 15, 2024, at approximately 3:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Cedar Lane Court in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Shortly after dispatch, additional 911 callers reported one patient having chest pains.

Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded with Squad 1 (staffed with 6 personnel) and Chief 1A responded in the departments 2019 Chevrolet utility unit.

Initial investigation along with witness statements reported that Chief 1A was responding to the motor vehicle collision scene with lights and sirens activated, when a Nissan SUV performed an illegal U-turn in the path of his Leonardtown VFD Utility pickup truck, resulting in a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Point Lookout Road and College Circle.

One occupant in the Nissan SUV was transported to an area hospital. A total of two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

First Responders arrived on the scene of the first collision at Cedar Lane Court to find three vehicles involved. Two patients were transported to an area hospital and at least one patient denied injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to both scenes and handled the crash reports.

The department vehicle has been placed out of service This is the second response/command unit that Leonardtown VFD has lost due to inattentive drivers.

