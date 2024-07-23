Theft of Boots at Tractor Supply Co. in Hollywood Leads to Charges

On Monday, June 17, 2024, an incident of theft was reported at the Tractor Supply Co. located on Mervell Dean Road, in Hollywood. Authorities responded on the scene at 11:50 AM, and spoke with an employee who told police a male individual attempted to steal a pair of boots from the store.

The suspect was seen taking the boots off a shelf, removing them from their packaging, and stripping off the tags before making his way toward the exit without paying. However, his attempt was thwarted when a store employee confronted him near the cash register area. A witness further detained the suspect upon noticing he was carrying the unpackaged boots.

In-store video footage confirmed the incident, capturing a slim male wearing a hat and neck gaiter attempting to steal the boots, valued at $179.99. The footage also revealed an accomplice, a male in a red T-shirt.

Police spoke to a witness who saw the suspect fleeing the area in an older black Chevy truck with historic Maryland. Police ran the vehicle’s details through the Motor Vehicle Administration database and identified Ted William Taylor Sr. as the owner. Further investigation using E-Tix, a law enforcement system, linked the vehicle to several traffic stops involving Taylor Sr.

Based on previous interactions, authorities recognized the suspect as Ted William Taylor Jr., the son of the vehicle’s owner.

The investigation progressed on Sunday, July 21, 2024, when authorities visited a residence in Lusby. There, they contacted Ted William Taylor Sr., who was read his Miranda Rights. Acknowledging his rights, Taylor Sr. confirmed his presence at the Hollywood Tractor Supply about a month earlier, along with his son, Taylor Jr., who he admitted had tried to take a pair of boots while masked.

Ted William Taylor Jr. arrived on the scene and was similarly advised of his Miranda Rights. Initially reluctant to speak, Taylor Jr. eventually opened up about the incident, admitting his presence at the store on the day of the theft. Both Taylors were identified based on their previous law enforcement encounters.

Authorities then requested a charging document against Taylor Jr. for theft valued between $100 and under $1,500.

