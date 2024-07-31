No Injuries Reported After Another Motor Vehicle Collision at Chancellors and FDR Intersection

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Chancellors Run Road and FDR Boulevard intersection in California, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with all occupants out of the vehicles.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated two patients on the scene. All three operators denied transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

This is one of many collisions that has occurred at this intersection in the past couple of months. On June 26th, 2024, two dogs and two adults were injured after a serious collision left one trapped

